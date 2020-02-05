DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

DSP Group stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of -237.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

