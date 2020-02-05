Forescout Technologies (FSCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Forescout Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,400,805.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,271 shares of company stock worth $8,403,176 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.