BidaskClub Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $72.23 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.