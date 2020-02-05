Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUS opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

