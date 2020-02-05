Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.60.

CCMP opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

