Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.40 million, a P/E ratio of -60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,429 shares of company stock worth $8,207,116 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

