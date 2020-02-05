Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY19 guidance at $2.02-2.04 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

