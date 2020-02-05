ValuEngine Lowers Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

VBFC stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,000 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 18,797 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $656,015.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,298. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

