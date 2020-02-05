111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of YI opened at $5.62 on Friday. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.16.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
