111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of YI opened at $5.62 on Friday. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.16.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

