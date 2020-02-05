BidaskClub Downgrades Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 108,280 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.