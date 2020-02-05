Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDWR opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. Radware has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

RDWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

