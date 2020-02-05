First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FHB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $12,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

