Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viveve Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.40.

Shares of VIVE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

