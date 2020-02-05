Brokers Set Expectations for OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE OFG opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

