Brokers Set Expectations for OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE OFG opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Earnings History and Estimates for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Set Expectations for OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Peoples Utah Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Peoples Utah Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report