Piper Sandler Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

NYSE PB opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,728,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,025 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 373,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

