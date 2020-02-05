Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after buying an additional 888,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 872,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,728,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,724,000 after buying an additional 161,025 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

