Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SC. Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

