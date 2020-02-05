Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $367.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

