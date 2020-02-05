Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUB. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $497.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $1,121,337. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.