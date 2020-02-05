Analysts Offer Predictions for South State Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. South State has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth $11,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $4,257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 44.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 32.68%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

