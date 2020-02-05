Analysts Offer Predictions for South State Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. South State has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth $11,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $4,257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 44.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 32.68%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Peoples Utah Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Peoples Utah Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Analysts Offer Predictions for South State Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for South State Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for RPC, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for RPC, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report