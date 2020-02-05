Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLGN. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Silgan has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

