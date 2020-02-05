Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Lifted by Capital One Financial

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for RPC in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

NYSE:RES opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $971.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RPC in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in RPC in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

