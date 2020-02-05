Progressive Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after buying an additional 809,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 392,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,376,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $22,762,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

