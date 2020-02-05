Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

TSCO stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 57,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Piper Sandler
