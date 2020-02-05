Analysts Set Expectations for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of URI opened at $147.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United Rentals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,171 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

