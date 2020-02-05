Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trustmark Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 52,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trustmark by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

