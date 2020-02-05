Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

VBTX stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veritex by 56.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,158,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veritex by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Veritex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $837,697. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

