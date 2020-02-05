SunCoke Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SXC)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History and Estimates for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Piper Sandler
Analysts Set Expectations for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trustmark Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trustmark Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Veritex Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Veritex Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
SunCoke Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
SunCoke Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
UMB Financial Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share
UMB Financial Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report