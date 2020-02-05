SunCoke Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

