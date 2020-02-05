UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for UMB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

