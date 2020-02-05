SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.20. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 2,107.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

