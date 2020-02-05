Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $103.26 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.