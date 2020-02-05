ValuEngine Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

MaxLinear stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,735 shares of company stock worth $1,151,139. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 270,868 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

