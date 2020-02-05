Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MGYR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.08. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Magyar Bancorp worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.