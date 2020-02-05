iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

