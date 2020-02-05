iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.