Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $867.26.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

