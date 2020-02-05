Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $365.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

