Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

