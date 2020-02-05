Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $543.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.57. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.