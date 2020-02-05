First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) versus Yamana Gold (OTCMKTS:AUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Colombia Gold and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 1 4 5 0 2.40

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $4.46, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Yamana Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 2.07 -$284.60 million $0.12 32.67

First Colombia Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yamana Gold.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold 8.76% 2.94% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Colombia Gold has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats First Colombia Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

