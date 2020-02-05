PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Jagged Peak Energy (NASDAQ:JAG) Critical Contrast

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50 PDC Energy 0 1 14 0 2.93

Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $48.62, indicating a potential upside of 117.42%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 3.02 $165.46 million $0.64 12.86 PDC Energy $1.55 billion 0.89 $2.02 million ($2.96) -7.55

Jagged Peak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jagged Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy 29.01% 9.85% 4.80% PDC Energy 8.49% -5.40% -2.86%

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats PDC Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

