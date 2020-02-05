Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $692.05 Million

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $692.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.41 million to $700.17 million. Donaldson posted sales of $703.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

