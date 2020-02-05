ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $19.91. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 648,395 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

