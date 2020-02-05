Investors Purchase High Volume of Pure Storage Put Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,472 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,674% compared to the average volume of 92 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

NYSE PSTG opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,225,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,785,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 645,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,683,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

