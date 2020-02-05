Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as high as $182.69 and last traded at $182.06, with a volume of 51859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 839,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.77 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

