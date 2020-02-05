Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.