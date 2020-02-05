Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,189 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,906% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,748,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,943,740.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $4,609,950. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Yext by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Yext by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Yext by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

