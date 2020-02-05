Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,289 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,287% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

NYSE:FOE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Ferro has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli cut shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

