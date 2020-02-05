Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CSL stock opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $109.98 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
