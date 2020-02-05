Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.76 ($19.49).

EPA:ENGI opened at €15.65 ($18.19) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.40. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

