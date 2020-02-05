Ball (BLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BLL opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.62. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

